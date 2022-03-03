With over $5K raised so far, Evel Pie will keep selling 'F--- Putin' shots for aid in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first weekend of a fundraiser at Evel Pie, the downtown Las Vegas pizza bar, netted more than $5,000 for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, the restaurant announced on Wednesday.

Evel Pie intends to keep the Ukrainian vodka flowing and raising money for charity "as long as the crisis in Ukraine continues," managing partner Branden Powers said.

After Russia attacked Ukraine last week, Evel Pie announced it would dump all of its Russian vodka and sell $5 "F— Putin shots," with the proceeds going to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. The $5,725 raised in the first week of sales will be divided between the International Committee of the Red Cross and World Central Kitchens, the charity founded by local chef Jose Andres, Powers said.

Powers says Evel Pie sold out of its Ukrainian vodka stock in less than 72 hours, and also "challenged loyal bar patrons to offer $300 for the 'honor' of pouring out a bottle of verified Russian vodka."

"We've really been blown away by the amount of people supporting this — as well as the media attention," Powers said. "Even if it's a small gesture, it seemed important to send a message and inspire others to join in. Putin has to be stopped."

The restaurant has kept no money from these sales and 100% of the proceeds are designated for charity donations, Powers said.

