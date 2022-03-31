Vegas’ top Ukrainian Variety Acts unite to raise money for Ukrainians in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, an all-Ukrainian cast from the top shows on the Las Vegas Strip will perform together on stage at the V Theater inside of Planet Hollywood.

All of the proceeds from the show will be donated to a Ukrainian charity selected by each act.

“Even though we’re thousands of miles away from Ukraine, we want them to know they are in our hearts. I want them to feel our support. We’ve seen so much support from the community here in Las Vegas and across the country. I know it helps them stay strong,” said Jenny Arata.

Arata and her husband Vittorio perform together as the Skating Aratas. The two helped organize Thursday’s benefit show, which will include eight separate acts. When introduced to the audience, each act will have an opportunity to highlight their organization of choice.

“I'm so happy to do this charity event because we’re able to help and support our country and our people. It feels like we’re actually doing something and not just sitting here and observing the situation but actually being part of it,” said Svitlana Rohochyna, one of the performers.

Arata and her husband have already raised $55,000 to donate to charities in Ukraine.