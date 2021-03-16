One year ago this week the lights went out in Las Vegas as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the state's casinos, schools, restaurants and more.
All this week 13 Action News will take a look back, see how we are doing now and look to the future in our series titled, Lights Out: The Week that Changed Las Vegas.
MONDAY: COVID-19 VIRUS
Past:
- First cases announced this week
- Nevada governor forms medical advisory team on COVID-19
- Nevada health officials collaborate on coronavirus information, response
- STOCKPILING SUPPLIES: Hoarding bottled water, paper products will not prevent coronavirus spread
- Nevada governor signs emergency regulation regarding coronavirus
- Kentucky, Nevada announce first coronavirus deaths
Present:
- It's been one year since first case of COVID-19 announced in Nevada
- Where do our numbers stand?
- COVID-19 Vaccines and what you need to know
- COVID vaccine allows families to reunite
- Businesses reflect on innovations that pulled them through the COVID-19 pandemic
Future:
TUESDAY: SCHOOLS
Past:
- Today is the day schools closed down
- Gov. Sisolak announces school closures in Nevada
- Clark County School District cancels sports, other activities
- Trustee calling for Clark County School District to close schools
- Clark County School District extends closure
Present:
- One year later, several hotel and casinos remain closed in Las Vegas
- March Madness brings higher room rates in Las Vegas
- 47 million Americans expected to bet during March Madness
- School district police returning to normal duty in Clark County
- Clark County School District preparing classrooms for return of students
- Clark County School District teachers report vaccination frustrations
- Las Vegas mom keeping kids in distance learning, frustrated with CCSD reopening plans
Future:
WEDNESDAY: TOURISM/ECONOMY/ENTERTAINMENT
Past:
- This is the day many casinos started shutting down
- Las Vegas remains open for business amid coronavirus-related cancellations, precautions
- LVCVA: Coronavirus impacting Las Vegas tourism
- Vegas casino employees, tourists talk coronavirus spread prevention
- Airlines respond to COVID-19 positive test in Southern Nevada
- Nevada Gaming Control Board enforcing restrictions on licensees
- Strip casinos close, leaving many tourists scrambling
Present:
- Nevada COVID restrictions: Restaurants, casinos operate at 50% capacity starting Monday
- Vegas reopening: Shows, clubs that have announced their return
- Carrot Top, MJ Live: Several Las Vegas shows to reopen, capacity to increase for others
Future:
- Is Las Vegas making a pandemic comeback?
- Conventions, entertainment, jobs set for comeback after pandemic pain in Las Vegas
THURSDAY: UNEMPLOYMENT/EVICTIONS
Past:
- Furloughs, layoffs, uncertainty
- STAY HOME FOR NEVADA: Gov. Steve Sisolak announces closures of nonessential businesses
- Foreclosures and evictions suspended for vast majority of Nevada homeowners
- Vegas businesses prepare to close amid coronavirus concerns
- Gov. Sisolak waives work search requirement, wait period for unemployment insurance benefits
- Those still awaiting unemployment money feel helpless, hopeless, on hold
Present:
- Nevada unemployment office awaits federal guidance for extended September benefits
- Nevada adds jobs back in January; unemployment rate continues to improve
- Landlord woes: tenant trashes home after not paying rent
- Issues continue for property managers, landlords in Las Vegas
- Misinformation around Nevada's unemployment benefits coming from all angles
Future:
- Vegas tourism looks for visitor boost in new nationwide promotion
- COVID pandemic: DETR reform will stem from lessons learned over the last year
FRIDAY: RESTAURANTS AND BARS
Past:
- Bars to remain closed in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties, countertops will reopen next week in Clark County
- STAY HOME FOR NEVADA: Gov. Steve Sisolak announces closures of nonessential businesses
- Restaurants concerned food delivery app is skirting new Vegas-area ordinance
- One Year Later: Vegas bar, restaurant owners talk pandemic struggles and hope for the future
Present:
Future: