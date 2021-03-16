Menu

LIGHTS OUT: The week that changed Las Vegas

COVID-19 in Las Vegas: Past, Present, Future
It has been one year since the unthinkable happened and we turned out the lights in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot has changed in that time. The 13 action news team will tell you where we stand as a city a year into this pandemic and what’s next in terms of vaccinations, schools, our economy, unemployment, the housing market and so much more.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 16:29:45-04

One year ago this week the lights went out in Las Vegas as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the state's casinos, schools, restaurants and more.

All this week 13 Action News will take a look back, see how we are doing now and look to the future in our series titled, Lights Out: The Week that Changed Las Vegas.

RELATED: Timeline for coronavirus pandemic in Nevada

MONDAY: COVID-19 VIRUS

Past:

  • First cases announced this week

Present:

Future:

TUESDAY: SCHOOLS

Past:

  • Today is the day schools closed down

Present:

Future:

WEDNESDAY: TOURISM/ECONOMY/ENTERTAINMENT

Past:

  • This is the day many casinos started shutting down

Present:

Future:

    THURSDAY: UNEMPLOYMENT/EVICTIONS

    TIMELINE: Nevada Dept. of Employment and handling of pandemic unemployment claims

    Past:

    • Furloughs, layoffs, uncertainty

    Present:

    Future:

    FRIDAY: RESTAURANTS AND BARS

    Past:

    Present:

    Future:

