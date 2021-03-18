Las Vegas was still able to find safe ways to celebrate St. Patrick Day despite the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last year, we didn’t have much of a St. Patrick’s Day. This year we can celebrate, but things look a lot different. Bars are open with 50% capacity but they are happy to be making money after this past year.

Last year at this time, the governor was talking about shutting down Las Vegas

People were kicked out of bars before you could even say “how long is happy hour”?

This year St. Patrick’s Day celebrations feel and look a little different.

By noon Hennessy Tavern was already booming with business!

The regional manager Andrew Northam says: "It’s fantastic being able to reopen and have people inside like this. It’s been a long time coming to have 50% capacity and people in seats. It almost feels like we are getting back to normal."

The doors opened at 11 and they won’t shut down until 2 a.m.

Tony, a person out celebrating, said: "It’s great to be out. We’re having a great time. Things are getting back to normal. It’s awesome,"

What you see now, compare it to a year ago. It looks a lot different. That definitely didn’t stop Valerie from celebrating her 80th birthday.

"What are you drinking right now? Pedialyte! I’ve already had two shots so I’m using it as my chaser," Valerie laughs.

