One year since Clark County School District announced first COVID case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just a few days, 6th graders, freshmen and seniors will head back to CCSD classrooms.

The change comes as we mark one year since the Clark County School District reported its first case of COVID-19.

On March 19, 2020, CCSD members learned that someone at Lomie Heard Elementary School tested positive for the virus. Since then, there have been 2,417 confirmed positive cases within the district.

The majority of COVID cases come from the elementary school level, which happens to be the first group of students that returned to hybrid learning.

In recent months, our valley has shown serious signs of improvement. The test positivity rate has gone down as our vaccination numbers go up, giving district leaders the confidence to let staff and students to return to campus.

Although kids are back in desks, school looks different than it ever has before. Face masks are required, rigorous disinfection protocols are in place, and students still have the option to learn from home If they’re not ready to return.

By now, many teachers and CCSD staff members have been vaccinated and students are next in line.

On Monday, Nevadans 16 and older with underlying health conditions are eligible for the vaccine. On April 5th, all Nevadans 16 or older will be eligible for vaccination.

CCSD will give media members a tour of Valley High School 11 a.m. Friday to show what changes are in place inside classrooms.