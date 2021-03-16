School district police returning to normal duty in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police officers have spent the last year on duty with no open schools to protect as the district instituted distance learning on March 16, 2020.

Some middle and high school students have been set to return to classes March 22, and with the older students returning CCSD police will be heading back to the schools as well.

Sgt. Bryan Zink, with the CCSD Police Department, says officers are eager to return to the more routine duties of protecting and monitoring students.

"Most of our officers are here because they want to work with kids," he said. "They want to have that positive impact on the student."

Zink sayd their jobs won't be normal because the students wouldn't be returning full time, but it's a step in the right direction.

RELATED: Timeline for coronavirus pandemic in Nevada

Officers will be walking halls, checking threats, and bringing K-9s in to check for drugs and guns.

"For most of our guys it's going to be an easy roll out," Zink said. "Just like they walked out on a Friday and they're walking back in on a Monday."

He says the department never lost any officers because they never stopped working.

The department focused on assisting and protecting food distribution sites across the Las Vegas valley and then shifted to training officers and protecting school property on overnight shifts.

"We were finding things that needed to be taken care of. Our station here became the EOC for the school district," Zink said.

CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara announced the timeline for all students to return to face-to-face instruction as follows:

-March 1 - Pre-K to 3rd grade - Hybrid

-March 22 - Grades 6, 9 & 12 - Hybrid

-April 6 - Grades 7, 8, 10 & 11 - Hybrid

-April 6 - Pre-K to 5th grade - Face-to-face 5 days

