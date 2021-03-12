Nevada adds jobs back in January; unemployment rate continues to improve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Employment in Nevada added back 7,400 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover. Jobs remain below typical levels, down 156,100 jobs since January 2020, for an annual decline of 10.8% according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) January 2021 economic report. The total employment level in the State is 1,284,900. The state’s unemployment rate in January is 8.1% percent, down from 8.2% in December 2020 but up 4.5 percentage points when compared to January 2020.

Metropolitan statistical area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):

· Las Vegas employment decreased by 100 jobs (-0.01%) since December, a decrease of 147,000 jobs (-14.0%) since January 2020.

· Reno employment had an increase of 2,700 jobs (1.1%) since December, a decrease of 7,300 jobs (-2.9%) since January 2020.

· Carson City employment had an increase of 500 jobs (1.7%) since December, a decrease of 700 jobs (-2.3%) since January 2020.

“For the state as a whole, employment increased over the month, resulting in nine consecutive months of employment growth, with state government seeing the most rapid growth due to a rebound in state educational services (typically employment at public universities and community colleges). Meanwhile, the leisure and hospitality industry continues to see significant disruption due to COVID-19, with almost two-thirds of the net job loss over the past year concentrated in these businesses. Nevada’s unemployment rate declined slightly from December’s revised level, but remains above eight percent, and reflects a large number of workers not being counted in the state’s labor force. Broadly, the trend remains largely flat in January, with ongoing significant disruption highly concentrated in the Las Vegas area. News that vaccines are expected to be widely available by the end of May is encouraging and brings hope of a stronger rebound later this year, but the months immediately ahead are likely to remain challenging,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

DETR’s report also notes that additional labor market data can be found on the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com. Also, all employment and unemployment information can be found on the department’s Area Profiles.