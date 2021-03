As the vaccine rolls out, it's creating heartwarming moments for families.

It's allowing them to see one another in person again.

For Angie Contreras and her 6-year-old son Brody, a round of vaccines meant finally an in-person visit with their 102-year old great-grandmother Julia.

The visit included some virtual fun as Brody and grandma Julia spent time taking part in his PE class.

The video has now gone viral racking up more than 400,000 views online.