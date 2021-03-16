One year later, several hotel and casinos remain closed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although most hotel-casinos have reopened in the Las Vegas valley, a few are still closed.

The properties are owned by Red Rock Resorts, Boyd Gaming and DeSimone Gaming.

The resorts were closed in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and have yet to reopen.

They are:

Eastside Cannery, Main Street Station (Boyd Gaming)

Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms (Red Rock Resorts)

Eldorado Casino, which has been renamed The Pass Casino (DeSimone Gaming)

Additionally, the Colorado Belle in Laughlin and Harrah’s Reno are also still closed.

