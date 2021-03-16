March Madness brings higher room rates in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cost for a hotel room in Las Vegas traditionally doubles or triples for the first weekend of the March Madness basketball tournament.

13 Action News took a look at some of the hotel rates for popular hotels in Las Vegas. The first dollar amount is for March 20-21. The second dollar amount is for April 10-11. Taxes have been included.

Many hotel-casinos closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were allowed to reopen in June. However, it was possible to reserve a room at a much lower rate than usual after they reopened.

Room rates have slowly been increasing over the last few months. However, many of them are increasing quite a bit for one of the biggest sports betting weekends in Las Vegas.

Room rates are expected to remain at near-normal levels for spring break and into the summer.

March 20-21

The Cosmopolitan — $788/$408

NoMad Las Vegas — $741/$258

Marriott Grand — $576/$248

Tahiti Village — $549/$526

Four Seasons Hotel — $499/$334

Bellagio — $458/$390

Wynn Las Vegas — $434/$352

The Palazzo at Venetian — $424/$339

The Venetian — $416/$331

Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace — $413/$279

ARIA — $390/$367

Caesars Palace — $390/$356

Mirage Las Vegas — $270/$259

New York-New York — $268/$256

MGM Grand — $254/$224

Bally’s Las Vegas — $252/$222

Sahara Las Vegas — $229/$195

Westgate Las Vegas — $196/$143

