March Madness brings higher room rates in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cost for a hotel room in Las Vegas traditionally doubles or triples for the first weekend of the March Madness basketball tournament.
13 Action News took a look at some of the hotel rates for popular hotels in Las Vegas. The first dollar amount is for March 20-21. The second dollar amount is for April 10-11. Taxes have been included.
Many hotel-casinos closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were allowed to reopen in June. However, it was possible to reserve a room at a much lower rate than usual after they reopened.
Room rates have slowly been increasing over the last few months. However, many of them are increasing quite a bit for one of the biggest sports betting weekends in Las Vegas.
Room rates are expected to remain at near-normal levels for spring break and into the summer.
March 20-21
The Cosmopolitan — $788/$408
NoMad Las Vegas — $741/$258
Marriott Grand — $576/$248
Tahiti Village — $549/$526
Four Seasons Hotel — $499/$334
Bellagio — $458/$390
Wynn Las Vegas — $434/$352
The Palazzo at Venetian — $424/$339
The Venetian — $416/$331
Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace — $413/$279
ARIA — $390/$367
Caesars Palace — $390/$356
Mirage Las Vegas — $270/$259
New York-New York — $268/$256
MGM Grand — $254/$224
Bally’s Las Vegas — $252/$222
Sahara Las Vegas — $229/$195
Westgate Las Vegas — $196/$143