Las Vegas mom keeping kids in distance learning, frustrated with CCSD reopening plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mom believes that the strict COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the Clark County School District are too much.

She’s choosing to keep her sons in distance learning and not return them to in-person learning on Monday.

“For them to be so strict in these elementary schools, you’re not allowing kids to be kids,” said Jennifer Snowden. “They’re saying no interaction, kids stay in their classroom, lunch in the classroom, you can’t play on the playground during recess."

CCSD released a 235 page guide that’s packed full of reopening plans.

Some changes include adjusting classroom layouts to accommodate social distancing, and during face-to-face instruction students will remain with the same group of classmates each day to promote health and safety of other students and staff.

Snowden says this will fall on the teachers who are already overburdened.

“They’re asking teachers to do double duty, to do virtual and at home, that’s a lot and our teachers are not the COVID police,” said Snowden.

Starting Monday, CCSD is also asking for parents to check on their kids for any sign of sickness before sending them to school each morning.

Snowden says if CCSD drops some of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts in schools, she will send her kids back next school year.