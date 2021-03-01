New bus rules for Clark County School District as students return to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are several changes to Clark County School District bus policies to keep kids safe as they start to return to the classroom.

The CCSD Transportation Department is limiting bus capacity to 50%.

Drivers will create and post seating charts for students.

Drivers will also be required to wear a face mask and a face shield while loading and unloading students but the face shield can be removed while they're driving.

As for students they have to keep their masks on at all times.

Students also must use a hand sanitizer that's provided by the district when getting on the bus.