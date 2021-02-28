Safety officials concerned about students walking back to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners, traffic safety officials and Clark County School District leadership have all spent the week leading up to the first day of hybrid in-person learning in the Clark County School District pleading with drivers to pay attention when kids walk back to school on Monday.

Andrew Bennett with Zero Fatalities said there were 41 kids hit by cars while walking to school or returning home in the few months before distance learning began between August and March.

The fear, he said, is that people haven't seen kids walking to school in nearly a year and won't be used to following school zone rules.

The consequences of distracted or dangerous driving in school zones could be deadly, he said.

"To be blunt, a fatality," he said. "What we're talking about, we have a sense of urgency in our tone when we're talking about what's at risk. Our children's lives are at risk, and that's why we need to make sure we're all in this together."

The Nevada Department of Transportation has launched an awareness campaign in response reminding people of the laws in effect when school zones are active.

Passing other cars, speeding, or making a U-turn in school zones 30 minutes before or after school is banned.

Law enforcement across the Las Vegas valley will be out in force ensuring people aren't breaking the rules or endangering children.