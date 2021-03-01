Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

13 Action News special: Back to the classroom

items.[0].videoTitle
It’s been almost a year since Clark County School District students had in-person classes, but that begins to change this week. So what should students and parents expect? The 13 Action News team offers a look at how teachers and administrators are preparing the classrooms and much more.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 19:09:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s been almost a year since Clark County School District students had in-person classes, but that begins to change this week.

So what should students and parents expect?

The 13 Action News team offers a look at how teachers and administrators are preparing the classrooms and much more.

*********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more local news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch more KTNV local specials, news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021