HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 15, Nov. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at what Nevada filmmakers are streaming right now, which season the Bellagio Conservatory is celebrating and the best spots to watch sports action around town.
STORIES:
- Las Vegas Art Scene: Dam Short Film Festival offers new streaming option with Nevada filmmakers through November
- 13 Action News Community Calendar: Nov. 6-7
- Vegas Like a Local: Hot spots on game day
- Close to Home: Bellagio Botanical Garden showing its autumn colors on Las Vegas Strip
- Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells | Nov. 5, 2021
- 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Nov. 5-11, 2021
- Vegas Spotlight: Jawan Atkins performing in La BoDead Nov. 12-21
PREVIOUS EPISODES:
- Episode 14, Oct. 29, 2021
- Episode 12, Oct. 15, 2021
- Episode 11, Oct. 8, 2021
- Episode 10, Oct. 1, 2021
- Episode 9, Sept. 24, 2021
- Episode 8, Sept. 17, 2021
- Episode 7, Sept. 10, 2021
- Episode 6, Sept. 3, 2021
- Episode 5, Aug. 27, 2021
- Episode 4, Aug. 20, 2021
- Episode 3, Aug. 13, 2021
- Episode 2, Aug. 6, 2021
- Episode 1, July 30, 2021
Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.