Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 15, Nov. 5, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at what Nevada filmmakers are streaming right now, which season the Bellagio Conservatory is celebrating and the best spots to watch sports action around town.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 16:00:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at what Nevada filmmakers are streaming right now, which season the Bellagio Conservatory is celebrating and the best spots to watch sports action around town.

STORIES:

PREVIOUS EPISODES:

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH