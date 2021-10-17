Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 12, Oct. 15, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at the history behind one of Las Vegas' scariest haunted houses, what's on display at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and what outdoor activities you and your fur buddies can enjoy now that it's cooler outside.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 22:50:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at the history behind one of Las Vegas' scariest haunted houses, what's on display at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and what outdoor activities you and your fur buddies can enjoy now that it's cooler outside.

STORIES:

PREVIOUS EPISODES:

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH