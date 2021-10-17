HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 12, Oct. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at the history behind one of Las Vegas' scariest haunted houses, what's on display at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and what outdoor activities you and your fur buddies can enjoy now that it's cooler outside.

STORIES:

PREVIOUS EPISODES:

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.