Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 11, Oct. 8, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 12:32:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy including seeing Southern Nevada history firsthand, why rockstar Geen Simmons is displaying his art in town and where you can find the Knights when they are off the ice.

STORIES:

PREVIOUS EPISODES:

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH