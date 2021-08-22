Watch
HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 3, Aug. 20, 2021

This week, we tell you about an artisan Booze District, some of downtown's best spots to snag locals discounts, deals and more and an immersive art "funhouse" created by a co-founder of Blue Man Group,
Posted at 6:34 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 21:50:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, we tell you about some local deals in downtown Las Vegas, talk with the creator of W!nk World at Area 15, introduce you to Henderson's Booze District, share the latest restaurant news, and shine the spotlight on Mac King.

