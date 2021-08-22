HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 3, Aug. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, we tell you about some local deals in downtown Las Vegas, talk with the creator of W!nk World at Area 15, introduce you to Henderson's Booze District, share the latest restaurant news, and shine the spotlight on Mac King.
IN THIS EPISODE:
- Vegas Like a Local: Discounts, deals and awesome stuff in downtown Las Vegas
- How Blue Man Group's Chris Wink created an art 'funhouse' in Las Vegas to delve into
- Booze District in Henderson continues its community vibe over cocktails, brews
- VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Mac King master of comedy and magic
- Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells
