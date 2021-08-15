HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 3, Aug. 13, 2021

This week, we tell you about a very special art auction coming up, show you how to use the monorail and trams on Las Vegas Strip, share the latest restaurant news, introduce you to Boulder City, and tell you about a family-friendly, fun production of "Alice in Wonderland."

