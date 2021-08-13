VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Derek Lux and 'Alice in Wonderland'

This week's Vegas Spotlight is on Derek Lux and his show "Alice in Wonderland" at The Space Las Vegas.

Derek is joined by his wife Lauren for the family-friendly production. The musical and puppetry production features all your favorite characters and songs that may sound just a little familiar.

"Alice in Wonderland" is presented every Sunday in August at 2 p.m. All tickets are $25 and are available online at www.thespacelv.com.

For the full interview, watch this week's How To Vegas show at 10:30 p.m. tonight on KTNV streaming.