VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Derek Lux and 'Alice in Wonderland'

This week's Vegas Spotlight is on Derek Lux and his wife Lauren who perform in the family-friendly and fun "Alice in Wonderland" at The Space Las Vegas during August.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 13, 2021
Derek is joined by his wife Lauren for the family-friendly production. The musical and puppetry production features all your favorite characters and songs that may sound just a little familiar.

"Alice in Wonderland" is presented every Sunday in August at 2 p.m. All tickets are $25 and are available online at www.thespacelv.com.

For the full interview, watch this week's How To Vegas show at 10:30 p.m. tonight on KTNV streaming.

