Vegas Like a Local: Getting around town using the monorail and tram systems

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have tickets to a game, concert or passes to a convention? Stressed just thinking about traffic and parking? Are you like most locals that avoid the Strip at all costs? Don't stress!

Cheering on our hometown teams and going out on the town doesn't have to be a pain.

Using the Las Vegas Monorail system or other trams in town can help you get to where you're going with less stress in this week's "Vegas Like a Local!"

The Las Vegas Monorail has 7 stops along the resort corridor to help get you to your destination and offers single-ride, daily and 2-7 day passes.

LOCAL TIP: Anyone with a Nevada ID can buy a $1 single-ride pass at any of the monorail’s customer service ticketing offices upon presentation of your valid Nevada driver’s license, State of Nevada government-issued identification card or Nevada Sheriff Card.

For all ticketing options visit lvmonorail.com/ticket-information.

While the monorail can help you get to many places on the Strip, it can make getting to Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than driving directly to those locations.

Parking at a property farther away and using the monorail can help lower your parking costs, as well as keep you out of event day traffic jams.

The Strip has several free tram systems that can assist with making your way to events easier as well.

These include the Aria Express Tram that connects Bellagio, Crystals shopping center and Park MGM, as well as the Mandalay Bay Tram that connects to Luxor and Excalibur.

Both of these options are great ways to help getting to T-Mobile Arena and The Park Theater.