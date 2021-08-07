Vegas Like a Local: NBA Summer League

Watch
NBA Summer League takes over the UNLV campus from August 8 to 17.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NBA Summer League takes over the UNLV campus from August 8 to 17.

Games will be played at the Thomas and Mack Center and inside Cox Pavilion.

The main parking lot for both is located off Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road.

Instagram Stop: make sure to stop by the Jerry Tarkanian statue near the box office and snap a photo with the iconic UNLV coaching legend.

Skip the box office lines by purchasing your tickets online at unlvtickets.com.

Full summer season passes are available along with daily passes.

The university neighborhood along Maryland Parkway has many bars and restaurants to check out before and after games.

Stake Out Bar and Grill is a classic spot with happy hour 4 times a day. You can't beat that and make sure to try their Philly cheesesteaks.

Back to the 80s Cafe and More offers a retro dining experience with juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches and some delicious shakes inspired by some of your favorite 80s pop stars.

Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is also worth checking out while in the area.

Did you know the UNLV campus is an arboretum? An arboretum is defined as a place that is set aside for the display and study of plants.

Associate Vice President of Alumni Engagement Blake Douglas told me his tip for people coming to NBA Summer League is to take a walk and enjoy the beauty of the campus.

He also reminded me of the Majorie Barrick Art Museum that is free to enter and enjoy.

OTHER SPOTS TO SEE AT UNLV: Snap a pic at the flashlight sculpture and take time to smell the roses in the rose garden.

