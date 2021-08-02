'How To Vegas' makes debut on channel 13's streaming platforms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News Las Vegas has a new show on its streaming platforms.

It is named How To Vegas.

Each week, the show will feature several regular segments including a look at nearby places that locals can enjoy; a dining segment with OffTheStrip.com editor Melinda Sheckells; a segment about the Las Vegas art scene; a segment about movies or actors with a Las Vegas connection from Las Vegas movie critic Josh Bell; and a segment featuring tips from a local's perspective on how to attend events, shows etc.

Other segments include interviews with some of Las Vegas' most popular performers on and off the Las Vegas Strip.

The show can be found on KTNV-TV's streaming platforms -- Apple, Roku and Amazon's FireTV. It can also be found on the website and the station's YouTube channel.

Click here to find out how to stream channel 13.