HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 2, Aug. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, we take a look at art you can see at local libraries for free; give you tips on how to enjoy NBA Summer League; share the latest restaurant news in Vegas Eats; introduce you to new businesses on Water Street in Henderson; and sit down for a chat with magician Xavier Mortimer.
RELATED STORIES
Library district touring select art pieces from extensive collection
VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Xavier Mortimer
Several new businesses are calling Henderson's Water Street District home
A special thanks to OffTheStrip.com's Melinda Sheckells for sharing restaurant news in Vegas Eats.
PREVIOUS HOW TO VEGAS SHOWS
'How To Vegas' makes debut on channel 13's streaming platforms