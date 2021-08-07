Watch
HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 2, Aug. 6, 2021

In this week's edition of How To Vegas we introduce you to art at your local library, give you tips on how to see NBA Summer League games, show you a couple of new places on Henderson's Water Street, share the latest restaurant news, and sit down with Las Vegas magician Xavier Mortimer.
A special thanks to OffTheStrip.com's Melinda Sheckells for sharing restaurant news in Vegas Eats.

