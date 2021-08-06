VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Xavier Mortimer

This week's Vegas Spotlight is shining on magician Xavier Mortimer, who performs at The STRAT hotel-casino.

Mortimer has made numerous appearances on TV shows such as "America's Got Talent" and he is the first-ever Cirque Du Soleil featured performer to have his own headlining show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Entering his fifth year headlining in Las Vegas, Xavier’s “The Dream Maker,” produced and directed by one of France’s most acclaimed theater directors and television hosts, Alex Goude, delivers a dynamic and visual, family-friendly production that can be enjoyed by audiences from around the world. Mortimer has added his own touch to magic by creating a show with creative and original illusions, comedy and a poetic storyline.

As part of creating the new show, Goude and Mortimer have reimagined everything from the storyline to the lights, music and videos, all to adapt to this much bigger and impressive room at The STRAT. The production also features the talents of Allie Sparks as “Belle” and Nicholas Marco as “Hypnos,” a new character in the show.

During the pandemic, Mortimer took to social media with his illusions while his live show was temporarily shut down so that he could continue to bring his magic to fans around the world. Some of these videos broke records, one of them being the most viewed video worldwide on Facebook in June 2020 with more than 354 million views. In all, Mortimer received more than five billion views on social media as of May 2021, and more than 10 million followers in one year – a record for any magician in the world. With this new visibility, Mortimer caught the eye of numerous celebrities, including multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Jason Derulo, who reached out to collaborate on mind-blowing videos that took TikTok and Instagram by storm, garnering nearly 75 million views.

XAVIER MORTIMER “THE DREAM MAKER” Performance Schedule:

“Xavier Mortimer – The Dream Maker” will perform nightly, except Tuesdays, at 6 p.m. inside The STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $39 - $89 + taxes and fees and can be purchased at XavierMortimer.com [capriomediadesign.us4.list-manage.com] or The STRAT Box Office, TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777.

