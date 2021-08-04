Several new businesses are calling Henderson's Water Street District home

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Downtown Henderson is home to some new vibes and venues in the Water Street District. The area has seen a transformation and a push to a more vibrant community hub.

Biscuits and Bourbon is one of the new restaurants calling water street home.

"Being in downtown Henderson is great. I am born and raised in Henderson, which has brought me here to be a part of the growth on Water Street to help bring new life and new businesses here," said Matt Coleman, culinary director at Biscuits and Bourbon.

The Henderson native runs the social kitchen and says the secret is in the flour for their biscuits.

"Our biscuits are homemade. We make a couple hundred daily, and we go through them like candy. The secret is White Lily flour that we get from Georgia, and you can't really find it on this side of the country. It makes all the difference in the biscuits," Coleman said.

The restaurant has a wide range of dishes, from smoked meats cooked in-house to a dedicated beverage list of bourbons.

"We bring bourbons from all over the country. We have a great list that hits all over the bourbon trail. We have started to bring in more from the West, so we are really hitting the whole country on the bourbon," Coleman said.

And just a few blocks south on water street, you'll find another homegrown business called Sticks Tavern.

"We've been watching Water Street for a long time, and it's finally happening. We wanted to be a part of it, as it has such a great small-town feel. It kind of feels like downtown Las Vegas felt ten years ago," said Robin Camacho, general manager of Sticks Tavern.

Sticks is a family-friendly sports bar and named Best of Vegas, thanks to menu items like their smashed Sticks burger and hockey-themed drinks such as Chance's colada.

"Hockey-themed cocktails people are loving. We have a flair bartender Tom Alley and he makes it a lot of fun. All of our food is really good, but our hamburger is really killing it," Camacho said.

The Water Street District is alive, with more additions coming, but the small-town feel remains just a little more upgraded.

"If you haven't been to Water Street, come check it out. Even locals are surprised by how much is going on here. There's a lot of new restaurants, and everyone here is having a great time," Camacho said.