Water Street District in Henderson revamped

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Water Street District in Henderson looks much different these days.

The revamped area has several bars, restaurants and other new businesses, many locally owned.

"We can work with folks who are thinking about opening a business, or who need some help, or a looking for a location," said Henderson Mayor Debra March. "We can use our resources to help them through that process to make it a lot simpler for them."

The owner of Juan's Flaming Fajitas says city leaders helped him get his restaurant in the district.

"We did look at Water Street and at that time the city was helping with grants," said Juan Vazquez. "And also they helped us with the waving of the liquor license fee. So, that helped us tremendously."

City leaders are hoping the district will become a fun place for people to hang out.

The area is also home to the new Lifeguard Arena, home of the Henderson Silver Knights.