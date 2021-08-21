Vegas Like a Local: Discounts, deals and awesome stuff in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas has many cool things to check out from museums to attractions to even a Nevada State Park.

Often times we may overlook some of these adventures thinking they cost too much or might not even know about them to begin with.

In this week's "Vegas Like a Local!" let's explore some gems downtown and find out the ones that offer locals discounts with your Nevada ID.

OLD LAS VEGAS MORMON FORT

Walkthrough the gates of history and step inside the birthplace of Las Vegas.

Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park in downtown will transport you back in time to 1855 when a spring-fed creek flowed through the valley, and the cities first settlers came and built the fort which was the first permanent structure in the valley.

The Mormon settlers left after just 2 years and It wasn’t until 10 years later in 1865 that Octavius D. Gass bought the fort and turned it into a large-scale ranch that included a store and a blacksmith shop.

The fort changed hands several times in its history and was eventually sold to the railroad companies in 1902, and Las Vegas was officially born in 1905.

There is plenty to see and explore at this park, including original pieces of the fort wall, re-creations of what a room looked like back then, and even a recreation of the meadow and creek that flowed during that time.

With an entrance fee of only $3 per person, this adventure is affordable for the entire family.

NEON MUSEUM & BONEYARD

Just a block away on Las Vegas Boulevard another spot that will leave locals and tourists daydreaming of days gone by is The Neon Museum and boneyard.

Showcasing some of the most iconic neon signs from the city's past and the museum building is housed inside the famous La Concha Motel lobby building.

The Neon Boneyard collection of old signs is overflowing with Sin City history including the Stardust, Hard Rock Cafe, Sahara and more.

Day or night you will get lost wandering through the museum and boneyard, be prepared to stop and take many photos. Show your Nevada ID at the entrance for special local’s discounts of $4 off each ticket.

DISCOVERY CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

If you have kids yourself or kids in your family this is a must-see place.

As soon as you enter the doors of the DISCOVERY Children's Museum you can tell it's going to be a pretty cool place.

From Waterworld, where children can learn about all things related to water, including a water flow and the Hoover Dam to interactive displays to test their strength.

There are many areas to play, explore and build including the discovery lab and the museum offers daily Discover experiences.

Locals discounted tickets cost $12.50 and the museum has several low-cost options including a “Museums for All” Pass for only $3 for families with a valid EBT, SNAP or WIC card.

The museum also has a partnership with the library district where you can borrow a free family 4 pass, the same way you borrow a book.

Next time you are looking for something to do, head on downtown, enjoy our city and never be afraid to whip out your Nevada ID and ask for a locals discount.