Every now and then, it doesn't hurt to remind ourselves why Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. So many performers are ready to show you a fun night!

In this week's Vegas Spotlight we look at how Mac King uses both comedy and magic to create a show to remember.

Learn more at mackingshow.com.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Don't miss new episodes of "How To Vegas" on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. on KTNV streaming.