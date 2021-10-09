Like a Local: Vegas Golden Knights share some of their local favorites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walking out the doors at T-Mobile Arena after a Golden Knights victory is always sweet. But where do you go to eat after? Do you stay on the Strip or head to your neighborhood?

Before the new season, some of the Golden Knights gave their tips on where to go around town in this week’s edition of Vegas Like a Local.

Mark Stone says his current go-to place right now is Vintner Grill in Summerlin.

Nic Hague says he loves sushi and is a sashimi guy, he suggests checking out Other Mama.

Jonathan Marchessault says his family loves a good hibachi spot.

When it comes to places to hang out with the kids, Marchessault loves to take his kids to local parks and the pool. Chandler Stephenson says he's taken his kids to the Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay and they like checking out the lights on the Strip.

