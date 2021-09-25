HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 9, Sept. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy including the Golden Knights return to the ice, autumn celebrations and who is making art with Rubik's Cubes.
IN THIS EPISODE:
- Close to Home: Gilcrease Orchard remains fall destination for Las Vegas families
- Las Vegas Arts Scene: Engineering student, artist makes Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr portrait from Rubik's Cubes
- Vegas Like a Local: Get ready for Golden Knights season at T-Mobile Arena
- Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells
- Vegas Spotlight: Grace Lusk and OPIUM
Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.