VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Grace Lusk and OPIUM

In this week's "Vegas Spotlight," performer Grace Lusk takes us inside the "fun, weird spectacle" that is OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan.
Posted at 10:37 PM, Sep 24, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's "Vegas Spotlight," performer Grace Lusk takes us inside the "fun, weird spectacle" that is OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan.

OPIUM has shows on Wednesday through Sunday at 8 and 10 p.m. To buy tickets click here.

To learn more visit SpiegelWorld.com.

"Vegas Spotlight" is a segment in our newly-launched dedicated digital show "How to Vegas." Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

