HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 8, Sept. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy, including the Life is Beautiful festival, a fantasy world art showing and getting to know Wetlands Park.

