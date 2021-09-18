HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 8, Sept. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy, including the Life is Beautiful festival, a fantasy world art showing and getting to know Wetlands Park.
IN THIS EPISODE:
- Vegas Things to Do: Wetlands Park remains 'hidden gem' for hikers, bird watchers in Clark County
- Vegas Like a Local: All you need to know about Life is Beautiful
- Las Vegas Art Scene: Kat Tatz brings a bit of her 'Wonderland' to the Las Vegas Strip
