HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 10, Oct. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy including where to spend those extra quarters, how to check out a different perspective on an American classic and so much more.
IN THIS EPISODE:
- Close to Home: Pinball Hall of Fame helping add nostalgia to Las Vegas Strip
- Las Vegas Art Scene: Vegas artist Q'shaundra James explores Black experiences through portraiture
- Vegas Like a Local: Ins and outs of catching a Las Vegas Aces WNBA game
- Vegas Spotlight: Athena Mertes discusses 'The Ghosts of Gatsby' at The Space
- Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells
PREVIOUS EPISODES:
- Episode 9, Sept. 24, 2021
- Episode 8, Sept. 24, 2021
- Episode 7, Sept. 10, 2021
- Episode 6, Sept. 3, 2021
- Episode 5, Aug. 27, 2021
- Episode 4, Aug. 20, 2021
- Episode 3, Aug. 13, 2021
- Episode 2, Aug. 6, 2021
- Episode 1, July 30, 2021
Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.