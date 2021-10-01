Pinball Hall of Fame helping add nostalgia to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All it takes is one look around when inside the Pinball Hall of Fame and you know the place is one-of-a-kind in Las Vegas.

In a city of entertainment, the Pinball Hall of Fame stands alone when it comes to bringing you back to a simpler time of entertainment.

Owner Tim Arnold is the man behind the concept who helps brings all of the machines to life.

"We are the real last arcade in America. We literally have everything with games going back to the '30s. So, no matter what you grew up on it's here," Arnold said.

The Pinball Hall of Fame is not a stop on the Big Bus Tours of the world but it has been a local favorite now for nearly 15 years.

And like several things in town, the hall of fame has upgraded itself but the main attraction remains and that's the games of skill.

"My definition of a game is something you can approve at. Something you can use strategy and skill to obtain a goal. We strictly have games of skill going back to the 1930s," Arnold said.

The Pinball Hall of Fame has recently moved to its new $10 million digs across from the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.

"It's three times the size of our old place on Tropicana. It's more spacious and really a nice place. You're going to see a lot more games as we have a lot more going on than before.," Arnold said.

Arnold has come a long way from buying his first machine in high school where everything just kind of took off.

"I started in gumball machines in 1969 and got my first pinball machine in high school and it all grew from there. So, here I am with more pinball machines. We currently have 350 machines and eventually hope to get up to 700," Arnold said.

Currently, the hall of fame has just about everything from your arcade days ranging from a 1933 jigsaw puzzle to a new machine based on one of the newest members of the new Star Wars galaxy.

"The most popular machines are always the newest ones and right now that's the "Mandalorian" pinball machine but we have classic games from every era with some of the best and some of the worst," Arnold said.

All pinball machines remain a quarter and gamers can even find more options on the floor.

"We have the original Pac-Man game, the original Galaxia. We've got old shooting games and odd arcade games, including games from the Jersey Shore," Arnold said.

And the work to keep all the bells and lights going? Arnold says it's him and a staff of volunteers to thank.

"It's constant work to keep the machines going. We create workarounds as there are no parts. And these machines were only meant to last five years or so and we have saved about a thousand of them and we are working on getting them going," Arnold. said.

Also, the Arnolds like to give back to the community by trying to help people in need in Southern Nevada.

"We are a not-for-profit and we are all volunteers. Once we are out of debt a bit from the move we are going to be giving back yet again to our local charities," Arnold said.

The Pinball Hall of Fame will bring you back to your own arcade days while helping share those times with new generations.

And it is an easy find in the center of town on Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road.