VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Athena Mertes discusses 'The Ghosts of Gatsby' at The Space

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You've surely read or seen The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, but did you know there is an equally compelling story behind the American classic?

Opera Las Vegas is performing "The Ghosts of Gatsby," a journey into writer Fitzgerald's real-life marriage and the demands of his craft.

Las Vegas' own Athena Mertes gives you a look at what you can expect from the performance, which is held at The Space this weekend.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 and there is a show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Masks must be worn at all times.

Learn more at OperaLasVegas.com.

The Space is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court in Las Vegas.