Like a Local: Great tips for dog owners now that it's cooler outside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week’s Vegas Like a Local, now that the weather has cooled off in Southern Nevada there are more activities to enjoy with your four-legged friends throughout Las Vegas.

Hot pavement is one thing all dog owners have to check for during the summer months, however this time of year that is less likely.

Cathy Brooks a dog trainer with The Hydrant Club downtown said, "if it’s going to be a warm day, it probably doesn’t hurt just to test it. Just to be safe. And if you’re walking your dog not just standing on the sidewalk at this point that should be alright."

OTHER Vegas Like a Local story: Discounts, deals and awesome stuff in downtown Las Vegas

Clark County has many wonderful parks, like Desert Breeze in Spring Valley, which have great dog park facilities throughout the county.

You can get out and enjoy these parks more during Autumn, but make sure your dog is ready for a dog park.

"Know thy dog, that’s really the most important thing. No matter what you’re doing, where you’re going," said Brooks.

Let your dog test the parks out first when they are less crowded, try mid-afternoon, to let them get a lay of the land and feel comfortable.

Did you know Town Square is pet-friendly? The Green at Town Square is a great place to take your pup to play. And there are many restaurant patios that allow your 4-legged buddy.

One of those is Lazy Dog restaurant. Tip alert: they even have a dog menu with chicken or hamburger with rice and veggies. They also have a Summerlin location.

Looking for an adventure day with your pup? Head to Calico Basin near Red Rock Canyon. The current temperatures make for a nice time hiking or checking out the picnic area and boardwalk. Dogs must be leashed here. So plan accordingly.