LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares what Vegas Eats — from best bites to the hottest reservations in town, to foodie events and new menu items.

In this week's "Vegas Eats" Melinda shares where to find her favorite tomatoes for use in pasta sauce ahead of National Pasta Day on Oct. 17.

Watch in the player above.

Melinda Sheckells is the editor of offthestrip.com. Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells.