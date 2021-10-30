HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 14, Oct. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas" we look at the best places in town for pumpkin spice treats, where you can go to find sea creatures in the middle of the desert and how an artist with a background in aviation is bringing "experiential archaeology" to the valley.

STORIES:

PREVIOUS EPISODES:

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.