Vegas Like a Local: Best pumpkin spice treats around town

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being Halloween weekend along with the autumn weather creeping into Southern Nevada, this week we search for some great pumpkin treats and autumn eats.

Bad Owl Coffee Roasters has three locations in town and their seasonal menu has a few great features.

The seasonal drink menu includes a pumpkin creme latte made with organic pumpkin puree, a "second breakfast" latte that's a mix of coffee, cinnamon, maple and sea salt cream.

For treats, they have a pumpkin overnight oats dish that is perfect for the season.

Crumbl is known for its delicious gourmet cookies and they don't disappoint this season with Halloween flared items and a pumpkin cookie treat.

With 7 locations throughout the Las Vegas area, you aren't far away from a Crumbl Cookies store.

Even on cooler days do you still like to indulge in ice cream or custard? CJ's Italian ice with 4 locations is currently featuring 3 perfect seasonal flavors: pumpkin pie, apple pie and cookie butter.

Every local knows this spot is Instagram-able and won't disappoint.

If you have a local spot that you just love or a local's list idea you'd love to see in an upcoming edition of "Vegas Like a Local" - email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com