13 Things To Do In Las Vegas 'Halloween Edition' For Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, 2021:

1. Lose yourself in the legendary musical journey of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas as they return to the stage in a brand new show.

2. For anyone looking for last-minute festive activities to do in celebration of the spooky season, AREA15 offers multiple distinctive experiences this weekend – including a family-friendly Tricks and Treats event on Nevada Day, which is a day off for most local schools.

3. 3rd Annual Boo at the Zoo at Lion Habitat Ranch. Halloween Weekend from Oct. 29 to 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the last admission is at 2:30 p.m.

4. Terror in the Mineshaft haunted house runs through Oct. 31 in Henderson featuring two scary adventures.

5. Distill and Remedy’s are devilishly excited to bring back their Halloween Bashes on Saturday, Oct. 30. All locations across the valley will celebrate

6. Fergusons Downtown celebrates Halloween with both family-friendly and adult events all weekend long. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

7. Celebrate Halloween at JING Las Vegas with a Sunday costume party brunch on Oct. 31. This event will offer specialty Halloween-themed items, including pumpkin pancakes and red velvet “Bloody” waffles.

8. Witch performs at the Vegas Theatre Company through Nov. 7. Mischief is afoot in the sleepy village of Edmonton and the fate of the world is at stake in this fiendishly funny modern fable.

9. Winner of season 5 of “America’s Got Talent,” Michael Grimm returns to the Veil Pavilion stage for the Night of Souls, a special Halloween concert.

10. Pink Talking Fish at 24 Oxford inside Virgin Las Vegas, Oct.30 and 31 at 11:30 p.m. A unique take on some of the most influential bands ever, Pink Talking Fish celebrates Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish.

11. The High Roller, the tallest observation wheel in North America, will feature a dedicated colored light show on Halloween.

12. The Addams Family, a new musical comedy performs through Oct. 31 at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Showtimes vary.

13. Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back from the dead and ready for its 29th spine-chilling season. Located in the IKEA parking lot through Oct. 31.

