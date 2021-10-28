13 Action News Community Calendar: Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to the Community Calendar for Halloween weekend. Each week we feature community-minded events throughout Las Vegas that cost under $25.

Calling all teens in Spring Valley - TeenTober Costume Extravaganza takes place on Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spring Valley Library. Grades 6th through 12th are invited. If you don't have a costume, don't worry, there will be supplies on hand to create your own unique costume. This event is free.

Looking for a family-friendly Halloween carnival and trick or treating near Summerlin, Silverado Ranch, or the southwest part of town? Check out Halloween Town pumpkin patch now open through Halloween. Free to enter, games and rides for a fee.

HallOVeen at the Magical Forest has returned, welcoming boys and ghouls of all ages for a family-friendly Halloween experience benefitting Opportunity Village. Open nightly at 5:30 through November 1st. Book your ticket in advance for a special $22 online price.

Make sure to watch How to Vegas every week on KTNV streaming or visit KTNV.com/thingstodo every Thursday for an updated list of things to do around our community.

If you have an event you think would be perfect for an upcoming Community Calendar please email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com and Events@KTNV.com - Thanks.