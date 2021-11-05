Vegas Like a Local: Hot spots on game day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Vegas Like a Local check out some of the best places on game day no matter if you're rooting for the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces, Raiders, or any of your favorite teams.

With TVs everywhere you look, you will have a view of the game at Sierra Gold on Eastern Avenue, as well as the other PT's locations throughout the valley.

They offer "Pigskin and Puck Specials" during Raiders and Golden Knights games. Have your favorite bartender pour you a beer and enjoy the $10 special pitcher prices during games.

The chef cooks up game day treats like a Nathan's Famous hot dog with tasty toppings, buffalo mac-n-cheese and try their $8 boneless wing bonanza bowl.

On the opposite side of town Distill in Summerlin is a great bet for any fan. Distills and Remedy's offer locations throughout Las Vegas making a perfect spot for Happy Hour.

This spot has a crafted cocktail menu unique to its locations around town, offering specialty takes on popular drinks.

The southern gentleman with Gentleman Jack and ginger beer as well as the watermelon margarita are two favorites.

Their game day happy hour menu features tasty food options for $8 including the bourbon glaze burger that pairs well with the southern gentleman. Brisket tacos and "pig candy," a sweet and savory pork belly dish.

Distill says their TVs will also be playing Raiders and Golden Knights games, and when asked about Aces games, they said they will be happy to turn them on as well.

Other great spots around town to check out game days are The Bar LV Locations, for a full list of their locations visit TheBarLV.com.

Circa Las Vegas in downtown has some of the biggest screens in the city from their sportsbook to Stadium Swim, you can't go wrong here.