13 Action News Community Calendar: Nov. 6-7

Welcome to the Community Calendar, a weekly feature showcasing community-minded events throughout the weekend.

Desert Breeze Community Center is hosting a Community Garage Sale on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

There is no entry fee to browse and shop. Organizers say there will also be food trucks at the event. So come on down to desert breeze park on Saturday and find treasures new and old.

Also on Saturday, the 13th Annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival will take place at the Clark County Library from 9:30 a.m. To 4:30 p.m.

The event features workshops, drawing classes, special appearances and more. Best of all it's free.

So grab the kids and friends, get dressed as your favorite superhero and head to this awesome event.

The Holiday Arts, Craft and Gift Festival takes place on Nov. 6 and 7 at The Expo at World Market Center from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. $5 at the door or get your free tickets ahead of time on Eventbrite.