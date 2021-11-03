13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Nov. 5-11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Nov. 5-11, 2021:

1. PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast takes over T-Mobile Arena through Nov. 7. Other activities will take place on Tobishiba Plaza as well as at the South Point hotel-casino.

2. Cabo Wabo Cantina, located at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will honor members of the Armed Forces with a special, 20% discount on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

3. Piero’s Italian Cuisine will honor Veterans Day by offering a 15% discount to all veterans and active military duty all day on Nov. 11.

4. Distill will open the doors to their newest location on Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest on Nov. 5 with a grand opening party.

5. Festival of Lanterns: an illuminating season of events to delight the senses at Cowabunga Bay waterpark starts on Nov. 5 and runs through February 2022.

6. Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Nov. 6 starts at 1:30 p.m.

7. JMSN at 24 Oxford inside Virgin Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.Commemorating the release of JMSN’s highly anticipated album ‘Heal Me’, the night will bring smooth rhythms and slick tracks.

8. George Thorogood and the Destroyers take to the stage on Fremont Street on Nov. 6 as part of the Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series.

9. 3 Chambers Tour: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA takes place at Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 6, doors open at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $30.

10. Spice up your evening with a diverse mix of hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond performed by Larry Lee Hall at Veil Pavilion at Silverton on Nov. 11.

11. SEMA Ignited, the official after-party of the SEMA Show, returns to Las Vegas on Nov. 5 and is open to the public.

12. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will speak at the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research's OUTLOOK event on Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

13. Acoustic Breakfast with a performance by Patrick Genovese at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 6 and 11.

Have an event you think should be featured in an upcoming edition of 13 Things email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com and Events@KTNV.com - Thanks.