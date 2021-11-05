Bellagio Botanical Garden showing its autumn colors on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've enjoyed some nice fall weather this year, but it's always beautiful inside the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden.

The 14,000-square-foot space changes seasons with different decorations thanks to Bellagio's talented horticulture and engineering teams.

And the garden is something that is easily accessible from the south parking garage for those not wanting to visit the casino.

Currently, the living garden is home to its autumn display, where nearly 100 team members have transformed the space and say it takes those who visit "Into the woods."

The forest display is filled with almost 60,000 fresh-cut carnations, floral ladybugs, foxes and even a family of grizzly bears.

Visitors' journey into the woods is described as a fairytale-like adventure with different experiences at every turn.

Nineteen bright-colored floral mushrooms are in the exhibit, towering trees and dragonflies are also seen overhead.

A large hollow tree welcomes visitors through a pathway in the middle of the conservatory. Lanterns, pumpkins and several of those colorful mushrooms are in the center of the exhibit.

The west bed features a fairy house surrounded by water that symbolizes renewal with hand-painted spiral shells and several giant pumpkins, with the largest weighing 838 pounds in the garden.

The grizzly bear family can be seen in the North Bed along with a water fountain made of glass-blown blue flowers.

The south bed is home to those foxes, a hand-crafted sailboat and another water feature with live koi fish inside.

A floral-designed, hand-made wooden treehouse and spiral staircase can also be seen in this area.

As we head into the holiday season, the living garden will be changing its colors again in mid-November and is a must-visit for those in town or visiting.

The Bellagio's Botanical Garden is open 24-hours and remains free to all visitors.