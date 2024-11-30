Road rage, hit-and-runs led to multiple deaths over Thanksgiving week. What is being done?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays are bringing some heavy traffic to the valley, and this week has been especially deadly.

We started this week reporting on Las Vegas police responding to two road rage reports, one of which turned deadly on the Strip. They also told us road rage incidents have increased throughout the Las Vegas Valley. And on Tuesday, a fatal motorcycle crash closed down a part of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Then, in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, four collision reports came in of vehicles hitting pedestrians. Three of those four ended with pedestrian fatalities, and the last one is in the hospital in critical condition as of this report.

And now we come to Black Friday, where Las Vegas Metro responded to yet another fatal hit-and-run in the east valley that left one pedestrian dead.

There have been six deaths in just one week on valley roadways.

Solutions to the issue?

Senate Bill 37: If a proposed amendment passes in the state legislature, engaging in road rage may end up becoming a misdemeanor offense punishable with fines and jail time.

The proposal aims to make changes to NRS 484B.653, a section of Nevada law that handles reckless driving, specifically as it pertains to wanton disregard for safety. The proposed changes outline what the state considers road rage as:



... a person engages in road rage if the person is the driver or an occupant of a vehicle and, in response to an incident that occurs or escalates on a highway or premises to which the public has access, he or she:

(a) Commits an assault against the driver or an occupant of another vehicle; or (b) Knowingly operates a vehicle in a manner intended to intimidate, harass, frighten, alarm or distress the driver or occupant of another vehicle.



Whether or not this is a viable solution to ending road fatalities remains to be seen.

After all, the rise in the state's roadway fatalities is not attributed to the rise in road rage incidents like they are with factors like speeding and impairment, according to the latest year-to-date fatal report from the Nevada Traffic Safety Office.

Metro police indicated that the heavy amounts of road construction throughout the valley may have something to do with the rise in road rage incidents.

Metro: Road rage-related calls are on the rise in Las Vegas

As for pedestrian deaths, the solutions must come from both parties on the road, especially among drivers who must understand the responsibilities and hazards that can present themselves when driving.

Having a careful awareness of your surroundings always helps. A lot of this comes with education, which is what initiatives like the state's Zero Fatalities program aim to achieve.

According to the latest October data from the year-to-date report, 80 pedestrians have died on Nevada roadways so far in 2024 compared to 64 at that point in time last year. We already know that number has gone up, as we have seen this week.

Law enforcement is also taking a larger step to combat dangerous driving. You may already know about the various DUI Blitz' that Las Vegas Metro carries out when DUI enforcement is enhanced, especially in periods where heavy traffic is expected. Do not make the irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel if you are impaired — the risks are too high.

What is the state doing to stop the rising number of deadly crashes in Clark County?

Other agencies have their own specialized roadway safety campaigns and often partner in joint operations. Starting Saturday, the Nevada State Police will be launching a new DUI campaign in honor of fallen Troopers, Sgt. Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix.

