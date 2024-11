LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley View Boulevard is closed in both directions between Blue Diamond Road and Windmill Lane as Las Vegas police respond to an auto-pedestrian collision.

Las Vegas Metro said a driver struck a pedestrian while traveling southbound on Valley View. Metro received the report around 6:40 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Avoid the area.

The affected roadway will remain closed as police continue their investigation.