LIVE: Fatal crash shuts down part of Las Vegas Boulevard in south valley

RTC Southern Nevada
A traffic camera shows the scene of a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard near Barbara Lane in the south valley on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the southern Las Vegas valley are being asked to avoid the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Barbara Lane after a fatal crash on Tuesday.

According to Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol, the closure is impacting northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard, and soutbound lanes are expected to remain open. State police have also shut down east and westbound travel lanes on Barbara Avenue.

LIVE LOOK: A traffic camera in the area shows where the crash happened

The area where the crash happened is south of Starr Avenue and north of St. Rose Parkway.

"This area will be shut down for several hours for investigation," state police wrote in a social media post. "Please use alternate routes and avoid the area."

Authorities didn't immediately provide additional details about the circumstances of the crash. We'll update this report as we learn more.

