Police: 80-year-old man dies from injuries day after autoped collision in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police said an 80-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after being involved in an auto-pedestrian collision on Wednesday morning.

Police said the collision happened Wednesday around 11:41 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1600 block of West Warm Springs Road.

Through their preliminary investigation, police said a white Chevy SUV was driving through the parking lot when the driver began reversing. This is when they hit the 80-year-old pedestrian who was walking behind the vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for further medical aid, but on Thursday, Henderson police said the man died from his injuries.

Speed and impairment are not a factor in this collision.

This is an active investigation.

Henderson police said this marks the nineteenth accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

